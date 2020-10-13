Final Call for Applications to Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund

Vhi and The Irish Youth Foundation have reminded non-profit organisations in Kilkenny that funding for projects dedicated to supporting young people’s health and wellbeing is available through the Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund.

The application deadline has been extended until midnight on Friday 23rd October giving eligible organisations just under two weeks to apply.

The Vhi Health and Wellbeing Fund is looking to fund initiatives that seek to strengthen resilience in young people and help them manage anxiety.

It is open to applications from non-profit charity organisations based in Dublin, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny and Limerick who work directly with young people or with adults who surround them.

The emphasis will be on early intervention and prevention for young people.

Grants of €5K and €10K will be available through the Fund.

John O’ Dwyer, Chief Executive of Vhi said: “At Vhi, our mission is to help our customers live longer, stronger, healthier lives but we also want our local communities to have the opportunity to achieve this goal too.

We’ve had a long partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation and were delighted to be in a position to launch this Fund earlier this year.

The impact of recent months has meant that some critical supports for the young people in this country have been impacted. Through this funding we want to be able to support non-profit organisations continue to provide the vital supports they do for young people.

I’d encourage all eligible organisations to apply.”

Lucy Masterson, CEO of Irish Youth Foundation, said: “The Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund has been launched at a critical time for the youth sector.

As the coming months remain uncertain for us all we know that those most vulnerable in our society need our continued support to ensure they survive this period.

This fund is focused on providing supports to organisations who need it most and for those who have a focus on supporting the health and wellbeing of our young people.

We’ve had great interest in the fund and I’d encourage everyone to avail of the application extension being announced today and get your application in.

There’s still time and the funding could make an impact for the young people in your community.”

For more information, or to make an application, visit www.iyf.ie/grants.

Applications are being accepted until midnight on Friday 23rd October.