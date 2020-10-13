Bishop of Ossory Dermot Farrell launches novel online-interactive Sacramental preparation programme

Today in Diocese of Ossory, Bishop Dermot Farrell launched a new parish-based programme of preparation for the celebration of the Sacraments of Reconciliation, Communion and Confirmation. Underlining the need for effective preparation Bishop Farrell noted that “much has changed in our parishes and Church life and yet much remains the same. One of the key elements of a really fruitful and joyful celebration of the Sacraments is an effective programme of preparation. I am delighted, then, to support a programme of preparation, developed here in the Diocese of Ossory, as a means to ensure that children can be well prepared to celebrate these Sacraments in our parishes later in this school year”.

Under the leadership of Reverend Dr Dermot Ryan, the team that wrote the programme sought to develop an innovative parish-based preparation programme that would permit children and their families to journey together towards the celebration of the Sacraments in the context of their parish communities.

Commenting on the programme, Father Ryan said, “this online and interactive programme ‘walks’ children though the steps necessary to understand, appreciate, celebrate effectively, and then live the Sacraments. We introduce them to Ich Thus, a most important fish, who will guide those preparing for Communion and Confirmation, in different ways, to the same result. Online video modules, online interactive games/challenges and quizzes to reinforce learning, downloadable resources; moments of prayer; an appreciation of the journey towards celebrating the Sacraments are the key elements of what we hope will be a significant support to parishes in their efforts to help children on their faith journey”.

Teachers, with the aid of this preparation programme, lead children through modules which are released as the year progresses. Mirroring life itself, the life-long journey towards a nourishing and fruitful engagement with Sacraments starts now. The programme is already available to parishes at www.myfaith.ie