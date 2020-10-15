Cats to face off with Dublin or Laois in Leinster SHC opener on Halloween

Leinster Council have revealed all the fixture details for the upcoming Leinster Championship with the Kilkenny Hurlers opening up their campaign on Saturday 31 October against either Dublin or Laois.

The last four encounter will take place at Croke Park with a 3.45 throw in time and it forms the first part of an attractive double header with Wexford and Galway taking to the field at 6.15.

The winners of both games will then face off in the provincial decider on Saturday November 14 at the same venue.

Kilkenny have been preparing for that Leinster Championship fixture with a couple of challenge games but as reported in the Irish Independent they may have to plan without Cillian Buckley who is struggling with an apparent broken thumb.

The full list of Hurling fixtures are laid out below.

S.H.C. 2020



Leinster SHC

Quarter-Final: Laois v Dublin- 24.10.2020- Croke Park, 6.00

Semi-Final: Laois/Dublin v Kilkenny- 31.10.2020- Croke Park, 3.45

Semi-Final: Wexford v Galway- 31.10.2020- Croke Park, 6.15

SHC Final: Laois/Dublin/Kilkenny v Wexford/Galway- 14.11.202 - Croke Park, 6.15

