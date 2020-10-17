Kilkenny turn on the style to claim victory over Waterford in Camogie Championship

Kilkenny 0-15

Waterford 0-8

Kilkenny got their Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship off to the ideal start with a seven point win over near neighbours Waterford at Walsh Park.

Despite being without a number of key players Kilkenny showed their class with a third quarter surge where they kept their opponents scoreless proving crucial in the winning of the game

After going over seven months without a match it was an impressive showing from Kilkenny that put's them in pole position to qualify from Group 2 with two home games to come.

Playing against the breeze in the opening half Kilkenny never really got their game going and trailing 0-6 to 0-4 they looked in a bit of bother.

The Cats through Anne Dalton and Denise Gaule got the last two scores of the opening half and from that point on Brian Dowling's team were in control.

Kilkenny then knocked over the opening seven points of the second half as Gaule, Dalton, Miriam Walsh, Grace Walsh and Katie Nolan all found the target.

Waterford replied with a couple of Beth Carton frees but the home side depended on the wing forward's accuracy from placed balls a bit too much and Kilkenny saw out the game with player of the match Gaule getting her seventh point as well as Danielle Morrissey knocking over in stoppage time.

Kilkenny: Aoife Norris; Davina Tobin, Collette Dormer, Grace Walsh 0-1, Meghan Farrell, Claire Phelan, Niamh Deely, Anna Farrell, Mary O'Connell 0-1, Laura Murphy, Lydia Fitzpatrick, Anne Dalton 0-3, Miriam Walsh 0-1, Denise Gaule 0-7 (0-5fs), Katie Nolan 0-1. Subs: Danielle Morrissey 0-1 for O'Connell h-t, Stephanie Fitzgerald for Nolan 47 mins, Edel Coonan for Murphy 52 mins, Aoife Doyle for Fitzpatrick 60 mins.

Waterford: Brianna O'Regan; Sibheal Harney, Iona Heffernan, Claire Whyte, Katie Lynch 0-1, Clodagh Carroll, Lorraine Bray 0-1, Orla Hickey, Shona Curran, Beth Carton 0-5 (0-5fs), Niamh Rockett, Jenny McCarthy, Sarah Lacey, Abby Flynn, Annie Fitzgerald 0-1. Subs: Shauna Fitzgerald for Lacey 41 mins, Aoife Landers for McCarthy 52 mins, Keeley Corbett Barry for Hickey 55 mins, Anne Corcoran for A.Fitzgerald 59 mins.

Ref: Andy Larkin (Cork)