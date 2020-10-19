Ellen Molloy part of Republic of Ireland squad for crucial European Championship Qualifiers

Kilkenny's Ellen Molloy is part of the Republic of Ireland Women's Football Squad that will take on Ukraine in a crucial European Championship Qualifier on Friday evening.

The girls in green are currently on a training camp in Duisburg, Germany ahead of a game that could seal a place in the playoffs.

As well as Friday, Vera Pauw's team still have a game at home against Germany in December while a best runners up spot is still on offer.

Ukraine currently sit seven points adrift of the Republic Of Ireland in the group standings with a game in hand and nothing but a win will suit the home side.

Ireland defeated the Eastern Europeans in Tallaght back in October of last year and to do the double would indicate a clear statement of intent by the Irish side.

16 year old Molloy has enjoyed a glorious season in helping the Wexford Youths to another League Title.

The game will take place in Obolon, Kyiv with a 5.00 kickoff.