Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, October 20, 2020

The late Mary Hutchinson, (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Mary Hutchinson, (née Walsh), Killaloe, Clare and late of Springfield, Piltown, Kilkenny and Kilkenny City. October 19 (unexpectedly) in the wonderful care of the staff at Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe. Beloved wife of John and loving sister of Carmel, Tom and Philip. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sister, brothers, her lifelong friend Linda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private family Funeral Mass for Mary will be celebrated on Thursday, October 22, at 11am in St Michael's Church, Danesfort, County Kilkenny (maximum of 25 people allowed in the Church) followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book below. Mary's Funeral Mass will be broadcast (locally) on 105FM and live streamed (link to follow).