Minor and Under 21 Championships postponed under new restrictions

The Minor and Under 21 Inter County Championships will be postponed from midnight tonight as Level 5 restrictions take hold.

The GAA received the news via the Department Of Sport who informed them that underage games would not be allowed to take place under the banner of elite sport.

This will come as a huge shock to both players and coaches around the country as it was previously presumed they could continue.

It is particularly jarring for the Dublin and Galway Under 20 footballers who were scheduled to meet in an All-Ireland Final on Saturday afternoon.

Kilkenny teams will also be hugely effected, only last Sunday both the Under 16 and Minor Camogie teams opened up their Leinster and All-Ireland campaigns with victories over Dublin but now they must sit idle for at least the next few weeks.

The Kilkenny underage hurling sides were also scheduled for action with the Minors originally set to play Wexford in a Leinster Semi-Final on Saturday week while the Under 20's were to take to the field in November.

The full GAA statement reads as follows:

“Following clarification from the Department of Sport around the staging of inter-county fixtures, the GAA can confirm that as of midnight this evening, all minor and U20 inter-county competitions are paused until further notice.

“Accordingly, Saturday’s scheduled EirGrid GAA U20 football final meeting of Dublin and Galway will not take place.

“This evening’s Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 hurling fixtures will proceed.

“Additionally, the GAA's CCCC has been informed that Longford will not be fulfilling their Allianz Football League fixture with Cork this weekend.”