Brian Keyes

Experience the delights of Mount Juliet at home with stunning takeaway menu

Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny is presently open for the most stunning takeaway food and beverage options - just as you would expect.

Recently announced as the AA Hotel of the Year 2020, Mount Juliet  will provide   extensive food and beverage take away options.

The award winning culinary delights on offer from the five star luxury resort makes your order a very special treat, any day of the week or week of the year - whatever you fancy, just check out their menu below.

  

PRE-ORDER & COLLECT

1PM - 7PM DAILY

CALL 056 777 3000