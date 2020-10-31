Award-winning Kilkenny blogger and nutritionist publishes free book to help people ‘nourish and flourish’ during lockdown

An award-winning Kilkenny blogger and nutritionist has launched a new campaign to encourage healthy eating and help boost people's immune system during the lockdown.

Laura Warren was recently named Health & Nutrition Influencer of the Year (Ireland) at the prestigious Global Health & Pharmaceutical Awards 2020. Laura will be presented with her award over the coming weeks and will feature in the Healthcare & Pharma Awards magazine, which is circulated to over 260,000 healthcare professionals across the world.

Closer to home, Laura has launched a campaign to help people to eat healthier, especially those who may be struggling to cope as the country endures its second lockdown since the pandemic hit.

Her new website – www.elitelivingnutrition.com – features a special 58-page book packed with 24 delicious and easy-to-follow recipes which is free for anyone to download. 'Nourish to Flourish - the Elite Guide to Healthy Living also contains valuable tips to support and boost your immune system during these difficult times.

Laura, who is from Ferrybank and now lives in Inistioge, says: “People have obviously been under a lot more pressure since the pandemic hit and this has impacted on many areas of their lives, including their financial, mental and physical well-being.

“It’s natural during difficult times such as these for some people to indulge in binge eating and drinking, in many cases choosing the types of food that may initially unlock endorphins that give instant gratification - or ‘food high’ - but ultimately depresses the immune system and contributes to obesity.”

A recent report by Safefood, the State’s leading food health authority, found the Covid crisis was having a detrimental impact on children’s eating habits and sleep patterns. The survey found 49% were eating more unhealthy snacks or treats, 54% were less active and 67% were engaging in more screen-time, all of which can contribute to childhood obesity.

Laura’s free book provides a comprehensive selection of healthy breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack recipes that provides a wide range of very tasty and affordable meals options for parents and anyone looking to lose weight.

Laura adds: “It makes me sad to see obesity levels rising so much, especially among children, and I’m very pleased to be able to give something back in my own small way. I’ve been very fortunate to travel the world and experience many wonderful cultures and food which in turn installed a great hunger in me to enjoy and appreciate life and my food.

“Modern lifestyles have become extremely hectic and stressful for many people and, even aside from Covid-19, it’s never been more important to have a strong immune system to fuel your body and give it the strength to fight off disease and stress.

“More and more parents are realising the importance of nutrition in their children’s well-being, but some people find it difficult to know where to begin.”

Laura dispels the notion that healthy eating is about “punishing” yourself and firmly rejects yo-yo dieting and short-term weight-loss programmes as “dangerous fads”.

“I have a huge appetite and it makes me sad to see people yo-yo dieting, ruining their bodies and punishing themselves when there’s absolutely no need to. There is no ‘perfect size’ - each of us is uniquely beautiful in our own shape or form. Healthy eating and living is not about defining your shape or size – it’s about nourishing your body with the right food, nutrients and vitamins to have a meaningful and happy life. You need to nourish to flourish!”



For more information or to download Laura’s online book, visit her new website: www.elitelivingnutrition.com