Watch: Kilkenny's Ellen Molloy scores cracking goal for Wexford Youths

Ellen Molloy continued her fine run of form with a spectacular individual goal in Wexford Youths 3-1 victory over Galway at Ferrycarrig Park in the Women's National League over the weekend.

It was one of two goals for the 16 year old as Wexford maintained third position in Group 1.

The goal can be viewed below: