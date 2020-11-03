TJ Reid nominated for player of the month for October

Kilkenny's TJ Reid has been nominated for the PWC Ireland GAA/GPA hurler of the month for October.

Reid confirmed his nomination after scoring 1-10 in Kilkenny's Leinster Senior Hurling Championship victory over Dublin last weekend.

As well as the Kilkenny star, Clare's Tony Kelly and Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty make up the other nominees.

Kelly picked up the official man of the match award in Clare's Munster Championship defeat to Limerick after amassing a wonderful individual performance where he scored 0-17 in total.

Unlike Reid and Kelly, Hegarty has warranted his spot with a couple of displays as the Limerick powerhouse impressed against both Clare and Tipperary over the past two weekends.

The winner will be announced in the next few days.