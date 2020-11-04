The long arm of the paw - Kilkenny's Garda Ted is a hit with his can-do attitude!

Garda Ted, one of the latest recruits at Kilkenny Garda Station is proving to be a hit both with his colleagues and the public at large.

The cuddly teddy bear has become a familiar face in recent times on social media and has plenty of sound advice to offer with gardaí encouraging the public to follow suit and ‘Be Like Ted’.

With people staying and working from home during Level 5 lockdown Ted’s friendly face has become a welcome distraction with his positive actions.

When the Level 5 restrictions came into play in recent weeks Ted offered the public sound and practical advice. He encouraged them to play along and comply with the rules to keep themselves and their community safe.



Local gardaí have stressed that it is vital that everyone plays their part in curbing the spread of Covid-19 and Ted is actively encouraging everyone to do their level best.

The restrictions under Level 5 of the Plan for Living with Covid-19 include the 5km travel limit for exercise, with people working from home again. Retail is also affected with non-essential being curtailed.

Ted is a sociable chap who loves to mingle and hang out with friends. Despite this he knows why everyone needs to make to make a great effort and knows that people have to work together. Ted is responsible.

In the run in to Halloween, Ted also took time out to warn people about the danger of fireworks and the devastating injuries they can cause.



Shared Advice

The friendly bear shared advice on the Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Síochana Facebook page that older people, especially in the current climate can be nervous and domestic pets are often spooked by bangers and rockets and he warned his followers that fireworks are broadly illegal and the sale, possession and use is also against the law.

Garda Ted attended a call relating to illegal fireworks. He knows the dangers so stays away from them and he urged people to be like him.

The novel addition to policing in Kilkenny has received a warm welcome and receives plenty of fan mail and messages via social media.

To follow Garda Ted on his latest adventures and see what words of wisdom see the Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Síochana Facebook for his latest updates.