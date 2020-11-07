21 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kilkenny

21 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kilkenny according to the latest figures published from the Department of Health.

This marks a sharp increase from the six cases reported in the county yesterday.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer this evening said it is vital that face masks are worn correctly and safely and urged the public to avoid the use of visors and to wear face masks instead where possible.

”Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know that they have Covid-19 from spreading it to another person.

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household.”