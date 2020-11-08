Kilkenny Camogie side named for Limerick clash

Kilkenny have released an unchanged side for this afternoon's Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship game with Limerick.

Brian Dowling has kept the faith with the side that easily disposed of Westmeath in the last round with the only alteration being Anne Dalton and Aoife Nolan swapping positions.

Kilkenny have booked their spot in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals and they will be hoping to impress ahead of the last four in a couple of weeks while Limerick have already being eliminated.

The game throws in from UPMC Nowlan Park at 2.00pm.

Kilkenny team to face Limerick: Aoife Norris; Davina Tobin, Collette Dormer, Grace Walsh, Meighan Farrell, Claire Phelan, Michelle Teehan, Anna Farrell, Anne Dalton, Laura Murphy, Lydia Fitzpatrick, Aoife Doyle, Miriam Walsh, Denise Gaule, Katie Nolan.