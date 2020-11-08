Kilkenny turn on the style to make it three wins from three in Camogie Championship

Kilkenny rounded off the group stages of the Liberty Insurance All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship with a fourteen point victory over a gallant Limerick side in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Limerick were much improved from their previous games against Westmeath and Waterford and it served as a decent test for Kilkenny.

The 2-16 to 0-8 success for Brian Dowling's outfit is slightly misleading as Limerick put it up to the home side particularly in the first half where only three points separated the sides and Kilkenny had to be patient before they moved clear on the scoreboard.

Denise Gaule and Aoife Doyle did net second half goals for the home side as the team in black and amber gradually took control with a powerful third quarter laying the foundations for the victory.

Kilkenny had already sealed their place in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals in three weeks time and it probably showed in their overall performance.

A full report on the game will be in this week's Kilkenny People newspaper.

Kilkenny: Aoife Norris; Davina Tobin, Colette Dormer, Grace Walsh, Megan Farrell, Claire Phelan, Michelle Teehan, Anna Farrell, Anne Dalton 0-3, Laura Murphy 0-1, Lydia Fitzpatrick, Aoife Doyle 1-1, Mary O'Connell, Denise Gaule 1-8 (0-4fs), Katie Nolan 0-2. Subs: Laura Norris for Fitzpatrick h-t, Niamh Deely for Murphy 41 mins, Steffi Fitzgerald 0-1 for Nolan 51 mins., Michaela Kenneally for Doyle 52 mins, Ciara O'Shea for Dormer 54 mins.

Limerick: Laura O'Neill; Noirin Lenehan, Muireann Creamer, Marian Quaid, Judith Mulcahy 0-2, Sinead McNamara, Niamh Curtin, Mairead Ryan, Derabhla Egan, Sophie O'Callaghan, Lorraine McCarthy, Ella Whelan, Caoimhe Costello 0-3 (0-2fs), Caoimhe Lyons, Niamh Ryan 0-3 (0-1f). Subs: Eva Butler for McCarthy 43 mins, Orlaith Kelleher for Whelan 48 mins, Aisling Enright for O'Neill 60 mins.

Ref; Justin Heffernan (Wexford)