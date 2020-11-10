Kilkenny stars called up to Irish International Squads

Kilkenny's Thomas O'Connor and Ellen Molloy have been called up to respective Republic of Ireland squads ahead of crucial European Championship Qualifiers.

O'Connor who is from Rosbercon and is currently on loan at Gillingham from Southampton is part of Jim Crawford's Under 21 squad that will take on Iceland at home and Luxembourg away in the European Championship Qualifiers over the next while.

The 21 year old was initially called up to the Republic of Ireland U21 squad in November 2019, making his debut in a 1-0 win over Armenia in a 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier.

A solitary point separates the top four teams in Group 1, with Crawford’s side currently sitting in second place, behind Italy only on goal difference.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers)



Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (Queens Park Rangers), Mark McGuinness (Ipswich Town, on loan from Arsenal), Danny McNamara (St Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Thomas O’Connor (Gillingham, on loan from Southampton), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers)



Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Luca Connell (Celtic), Will Ferry (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), Connor Ronan (Grasshopper Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Anthony Scully (Lincoln City), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United)



Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee, on loan from Celtic), Zack Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United, on loan from Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Millwall, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Elsewhere Ellen Molloy will again be part of the Senior Women's squad for the final European Championship Qualifier against Germany on Tuesday December 1.

Molloy made her senior debut in the recent defeat to Ukraine and she will be eager to get more minutes under her belt.

With seven games already played, Ireland are still in the hunt for a Qualifying Play-Off for the 2022 UEFA Women's European Championships.

Germany have already been confirmed as Group I winners, which means that the runner-up spot and a Qualifying Play-Off is now between second-placed Ireland and third-placed Ukraine.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad



Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)



Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)



Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion - on loan from NC Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)



Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Saoirse Noonan (Cork City)