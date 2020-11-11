Kilkenny Chamber to celebrate business achievements despite tough times

November is the month when local businesses look forward to the highly successful Kilkenny Business Awards. The annual event in Lyrath Estate Hotel is a highlight of the business calendar and an important networking event in the lead up to Christmas socialising. Like much of Irish business life it has had to adapt in 2020 because of Covid 19. The 2020 Kilkenny Business Awards will see two special accolades, ‘The Lifetime Achievement’ and ‘President’s Award’ being presented to individuals who have made a significant contribution to commerce in Kilkenny.

John Hurley, CEO, told the Kilkenny People - “The Board was determined that we continued our November tradition. In a year when so many businesses have creatively dealt with the very difficult circumstances for trade it is hugely important to recognise the resilience of Kilkenny business. It is also vital that we remind everybody of the importance of supporting local business, whether online, in person where possible, and by purchasing Kilkenny Gift Vouchers for staff and friends.”

Because of restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic the usual program of nominations, selections and interviews by the panels of independent adjudicators was not possible. Kilkenny Chamber were therefore unable to select the usual array of 20 award winners this year.

Chamber President, Colin Ahern addressed the elements of the night that could be salvaged - “There are two categories which are always in the gift of the Chamber, the President’s Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award. These two awards are always a highlight of the evening. We decided to continue both of these awards. The Kilkenny Business Awards are about highlighting effort, creativity and resilience in business and giving people the chance to tell their stories. Everyone needs a lift, something positive in these gloomy lockdown days and the Awards are a positive message in this space.”

Colin continued - “We also decided to arrange for a charity partner which has always been an important part of the night for the Kilkenny business community. We are delighted to announce that our charity partner is St Vincent de Paul Kilkenny and we encourage people to give generously to support their vital work.”

The President’s Award is presented by the Chamber President to someone who has made an important and significant contribution to the business dynamic in Kilkenny. Typically, it would be someone whose efforts are known and acknowledged by many and probably whose inputs are currently of great relevance at this time. Their influence is positively impactful, has great relevance and resonates with many in our community.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented by the Chamber Board to someone who has made an exceptional contribution to the business dynamic of Kilkenny over their career or lifetime. Somebody who has helped put Kilkenny on the map as a great place to live and do business.

These awards recognise longstanding local businesspeople and noted figures that are part of the fabric of Kilkenny’s business community and who have made an extraordinary contribution to Kilkenny’s brand and economy.

Kilkenny Chamber is working closely with its media partners, The Kilkenny People and KCLR96FM. The recipients of the awards will be announced on Wednesday, November 18th in a dedicated Kilkenny People award’s supplement and celebrated with an hour-long Kilkenny Business Awards Special on KCLR at 6pm on Thursday, November 19th.

For more information visit kilkennychamber.ie or follow on social media #KBA2020