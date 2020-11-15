Kilkenny villages to benefit from €5.1 million Irish Water Investment

Irish Water has announced it is to invest €5.1million in infrastructure projects, with several communities in Kilkenny to benefit.

Cllr Patrick O’Neill has welcomed the announcement.



“I’m delighted to welcome the commitment from Irish Water of €5.1 million investment to Kilkenny under the Small Towns and Villages Growth programme,” he said.



“The STVGP is limited to supporting growth in settlements already served by IW infrastructure. The funding is primarily intended to provide capacity in Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) to cater for growth in smaller settlements over the next 10 years.



“Over the years I’ve made many representations to Irish Water on the issues being faced by the communities in Bennettsbridge and Dungarvan regarding waste water capacity.

“I’m delighted to see that they are included in this plan and look forward to the feasibility studies taking place in 2021 once plans are finalised.



“I will be raising this issue in the coming weeks on our meeting with Irish Water to ensure that they keep this scheme to the forefront as it’s a very important investment for our rural towns.

“It will create great opportunities for rural towns to develop and improve the ability of local people to be able to settle in their own areas.



“Other villages to be included are Paulstown, Windgap, Inistioge, Piltown, Fiddown, Glenmore and Deerpark.

“The next stage is a workshop with IW and KCC staff to finalise the list before selection of the projects to be progressed and commencement of required feasibility studies in 2021.”

