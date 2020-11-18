Kilkenny man brings Covid-busting robot to Irish market

A Kilkenny management team are helping the fight against coronavirus and have partnered with a Danish company to bring a Covid-busting robot to the Irish market.

Antech has partnered with Danish Robotics UVD (UVD means Ultra Violet Disinfection) to supply Ultra Violet C light disinfection robots in Ireland.

Ultra Violet C light has been used for many years to kill microorganisms and viruses including Covid-19, MRSA, E Coli, Noro Virus and many more and it kills it by 99.99%. UVC light breaks down the DNA of bacteria and the RNA of viruses. By breaking it down, it cant reproduce. And it does it really quickly. It is a robot that works autonomously, and can disinfect a 500sm room in 30 minutes.

Key areas that the robot can be used in are pharma and manufacturing companies, open plan offices such as customer contact centres and hospitals and healthcare environments, hotels and hospitality, gyms, shopping centres, transport and airports and colleges and schools.

“Companies are spending significant investment cleaning surfaces down but not cleaning the air. We know Covid-19 droplets can hang in the air for many hours. The reason we are wearing masks is that Covid-19 is airborne, this robot kills Covid -19 in the air and surfaces and this will help protect the spread of the virus,” said Dermot Harrington who is heading up the Kilkenny management team using this innovative technology in the battle against Covid-19.

“Although UVD Robots were originally developed in 2015 to fight hospital acquired infections among patients and healthcare professionals, the Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the need to combat the spread of infection beyond healthcare environments,” he added.

“Interest in robots for disinfecting rooms and surfaces has unsurprisingly grown with widespread concern about the coronavirus. The Ultra Violet-C light used by UVD Robots has a germicidal effect that removes 99.9% of all airborne viruses - near impossible with traditional cleaning methods. As much as Covid-19 is a test for humankind’s resilience, it is the first time that intelligent machines are being utilised to fight against a pandemic.”