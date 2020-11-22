Consultants to draw up Mobility Plan for Graignamanagh

The Chairman of the Callan Thomastown Municipal District, Cllr Peter Chap Cleere, welcomed the news that consultants have now been appointed to commence the Mobility Management Plan for Graignamangh.



This new plan will identify the actions required to be taken to secure the optimal and sustainable movement of people, goods and vehicles and will provide a set of mobility management measures.

Cllr Cleere commented: “The improved mobility for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles will be a key priority for this plan. In addition I am hoping that additional footway and cycleway links will add greatly to the betterment of everyone in the town.”



Cllr Cleere added: “Safety is of paramount importance also and it is an area I will hope this new plan will pay particular focus to.

“We were fortunate recently in Graig to have received over €9 million in funding for flood relief measures to be put in place in the town. Some of this funding was to provide public realm enhancements for the town.

“I think it is imperative that there be joined up thinking and that all stakeholders can come together to really implement the many different measures and projects which will be recommended under this plan.”