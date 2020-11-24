Kilkenny People Annual - the perfect Christmas gift - on sale now!

It just would not be Christmas without the Kilkenny People annual, enjoying its fourth successive year in homes around Kilkenny and the world. A firm favourite for everyone, it is brimful of features, profiles, articles on local heritage and of course the annual has that Christmas feel about it with quizzes, recipes, and much more.

Published by the Kilkenny People, the local team of journalists and contributors have put together an outstanding publication which is sure to be a crowd pleaser over the Christmas break.

All aspects of Kilkenny life is featured, and despite lockdowns and Covid 19, the heart of the community shines through the pages of the Annual with special features on our local heroes. On the social calendar, 2020 was certainly not a normal year but nevertheless, there are plenty of smiling faces amongst the pages - notably many happy couples featuring in special wedding picture spreads.

In the arts world there is a feature on the new film Wolfwalkers, singing sensation Robert Grace speaks to us and of course the opening of the fantastic Butler Gallery is covered - a highlight of any year. And of course, don't forget the Big Movie Quiz - a regular.

Before the year is out, Kilkenny may be All-Ireland champions but in the meantime we reflect on three All-Ireland club titles won, and the most unusual sporting season ever for all of us.

The annual also remembers once again those who have passed away with tributes made.

There are picture specials on a return to school in this strange year, the much anticipated reunion with grandparents during the summer of 2020 and of course remember your 2k, and the wonders of your very own locality.

Give a Christmas gift that reflects all that is good and great about home - the Kilkenny People Christmas Annual 2020 - pon retailing at €3.95 and on sale in all good newsagents.

The Kilkenny People annual is on sale - don't miss it!