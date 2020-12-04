Kilkenny home for sale - 12 New Orchard has tree-mendous appeal



A most impressive three bedroom semi-detached home, 12 New Orchard Estate is located in a mature and well-established development just off the Old Golf Links Road.

The property was built in 1981 and extends to 75 square metres (807 square feet). Given its location and proximity to schools, shopping, Kilkenny City centre and the M9 motorway it will appeal to both family and professionals,

A well laid out house presented in excellent condition, the layout at ground floor level comprises an entrance hall with staircase to the first floor, sitting room and kitchen/dining room.

The kitchen is a large open plan room to the rear of the property. The kitchen area is fitted with cream country style wall and floor units with tiled splash backs, solid oak countertops and belfast sink.



There is a Belling four ring integrated ceramic hob with extractor fan overhead and Hoover integrated electric oven. There is space for a washing machine, fridge/freezer and tumble dryer. Finished with a limestone tiled floor there is a door giving access to the rear garden. The spacious dining area can accommodate dining and entertaining.

The layout at first floor level comprises the landing area, three bedrooms, family bathroom and hot press.

To the front the property is fully walled and features entrance gates into a cobblelock drive way with off-street parking for one car. There is a gravel area planted with a selection of shrubs and grasses and a gated side entrance to the rear garden.

The sunny South-facing rear garden is fully walled and laid in lawn. There is a mix of shrubs and flowers planted in the rear garden and a garden shed provides storage space. The garden also has an outside tap. The property features gas fired central heating and was fully rewired in 2019 by the current owners.

New Orchard Estate is convenient to a number of primary schools and many noted secondary schools. Aut Even private hospital is also within very close proximity of the property.

Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many bars and restaurants to choose from. A five-minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford.

Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this home in a convenient location.

Contact John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 056-7721904.

Guide Price: €215,000

BER: E2