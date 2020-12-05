Kilkenny home for sale - Room to roam with spacious family living available in Robertshill home

If it’s living space close to the city you’re looking for, this property could be for you!

Brought to market by Gannon Auctioneers, 178 Robertshill is a four bedroom end of terrace home offering ample accommodation over three floors.

Built in 2002, the property opens into an entrance hallway and leads on to the kitchen, dining and living room on the ground floor.

Three bedrooms, one en suite, and family bathroom are on the first floor while there is a bedroom with bathroom on the top floor.

The entrance hallway is finished with a tiled floor and carpet stairwell to first floor accommodation.

The hallway leads into the kitchen, dining and living area, a fine open spaced area. There are kitchen units at floor and eye level, with tiling between units.

Kitchen

The kitchen includes a Belling fridge freezer, Zanussi dishwasher, Bosch oven with four ring gas hob and tiled floor.

There is a patio door leading out to slabbed patio area with walled in garden. On the other side of the kitchen is a door into small utility area which includes washing machine and dryer.



The sitting room area is finished with laminate timber flooring, a tiled fireplace with timber surround and gas fire.



On the first floor the first bedroom is fitted with carpet flooring and built-in wardrobes which run the full width of the room and come with a vanity unit. There is also an ensuite bathroom featuring whb, ac and Triton T80 shower. It is tiled floor to ceiling.

The property’s second and third bedrooms are housed on the first floor and are fitted with carpet flooring and built-in wardrobes. The main bathroom is also on the first floor and features whb, wc and bath.

Fourth Bedroom

The second floor is home to the property’s fourth bedroom. Again there is carpet flooring and a built-in wardrobe, while a Velux window makes this a light-filled room. There is an ensuite bathroom with whb, wc and bath.

With gas fired central heating throughout the property, there is the privacy of a walled-in garden to the rear.

There is parking opposite the house in front of the green while the property is within walking distance of all city amenities, from primary and secondary schools to shopping centres, supermarkets, pubs, restaurants and cinemas.

The sale includes kitchen appliances – washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge freezer, cooker and hob with extractor fan overhead. All carpets, curtains, blinds and light fittings are also included.

Further information from Gannon Auctioneers, tel 056-772 3298.

Guide Price: Offers over €205,000