Revise.ie course for students now open for places

It’s almost a traditional part of the Christmas holidays for students in the south east at this stage! Thousands of students have attended the Revise.ie courses over the years and it is a brilliant way to get a head start for the mock exams that arrive so quickly in the new year.

Like all things in 2020, there are some adjustments for this year and the course is totally on line this time around.

"Of course in an ideal world we would all prefer to be in our usual two venues in Kilkenny. However there are a number of reasons that can give students confidence that this course is something that they can massively benefit from attending. Firstly you can be confident that it does work. The Easter course was a huge success. Students adjusted to the new format quickly and they also reported that they really liked some of the benefits of on line versus in person classes. They particularly liked the ability to see the classes over and over again when they received the recordings shortly after the conclusion of the live classes," said Carl Lynch of Revise.ie

Revise.ie are the proven no.1 when it comes to on line classes in Ireland. Classes are delivered live and interactive. "We are renown for the quality of our notes. We also go the added effort to professionally print and bind them into a book form so that you have easy access to them. These notes will be delivered prior to the start of the course," added Carl. When you combine the best course with great notes and lower prices then you simply have by far the best value course that’s available. Revise.ie have reduced prices all across the board this year. There is also an offer of an extra 10% off for anyone who books before this Friday, December 11.

For more information on the course or to book then just check out www.revise.ie or you can call Caoilte @ 0860659817