Kilkenny Property: Superb comfort and space in the Kiltorcan countryside

Property hunters have been provided with once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a premium home in a convenient location.

Woodham is an outstanding family home enjoying a peaceful setting on circa 0.5 Acre of mature and private gardens. The property is located in the townsland of Kiltorcan which is in the parish of Ballyhale. It is just a 25 minute drive from Kilkenny City centre and Waterford City.

The property was built to an extremely high standard in 2003, creating a practical and well laid out family home with a good balance of both living and sleeping accommodation. Extending to 254 square metres (2,734 square feet) over two levels, the property’s ground level opens into an entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, sun room, utility room and three double bedrooms - master comes with an en-suite. A family bathroom completes the accommodation at this level.

The layout at first floor level is as equally impressive as it features two more double bedrooms, both complete with en-suites.

A major attraction of Woodham are the secluded and mature grounds. Extending to circa 0.5 acre of landscaped gardens they add another space for living and entertaining in the Summer time. Set well back from the road the property is accessed through wooden vehicular entrance gates, while there is extensive secure parking for several cars.

The front, side and rear gardens are laid mainly in lawn bordered by stud rail fencing with mature beech hedging and trees. A large detached double garage with adjoining storage shed is located to the rear of the property. There is power and plug sockets in both of the garages. The storage shed has power with a double outside plug socket and a roof canopy with lighting. The boiler house adjoins the garage on the left hand side and also houses the pump for the well.

The property is located in the townland of Kiltorcan which is only a 10 minute drive from the M9 motorway (junction 10 Knocktopher exit) allowing easy access to Kilkenny and Waterford. The property is a five-minute drive to the village of Ballyhale and a five-minute walk from Mountain View Golf Club. The village of Knocktopher is nearby.

There are many amenities close by including Billy’s Tearooms and shop in Ballyhale village and Carroll’s Hotel in Knocktopher. Scoil Aireagail secondary school and Scoil Phádraig Primary School located in the village of Ballyhale are in close proximity. A 15-minute drive will take you into Thomastown, which has its own train station on the Dublin to Waterford Intercity route. Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club and the villages of Kells, Bennettsbridge and Inistioge are all in close proximity.

Further information and viewing details are available from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904.

Woodham

Kiltorcan

Ballyhale

Co Kilkenny

R95 VP49

Asking price: €375,000

BER: C1