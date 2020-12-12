Kilkenny Home For Sale: Prime location the big attraction in Rioch Terrace treasure

House hunters have a great opportunity to acquire this three bedroom terraced house located in a prime location within a short stroll of Kilkenny City centre.

The bright, spacious and well-proportioned accommodation of this property also hosts a large private rear garden. The beautiful stepped garden has a decking space leading to paved sun trap patio leading to lawn garden. There is a double door access gate to the rear of the property accessed from St Francis Terrace. The garden includes a block built shed and timber shed.

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has an upgraded heating system, which was installed in 2012. The excellent location of 3 Rioch Terrace will be of major interest to those in search of a highly convenient location. It is only a short walk to the heart of Kilkenny City, with a wide selection of amenities and shopping facilities, including local shops and supermarkets. A selection of excellent primary and secondary schools are also on the doorstep.

Viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only by contacting Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000.

3 Rioch Terrace

Kilkenny

R95 TH6K

Guide Price €199,000

BER C3