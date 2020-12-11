Kilkenny businesses will feature on Ireland AM tomorrow!

As part of Virgin Media’s #BackingBusiness campaign that launched in March, ‘Ireland AM’ will be broadcasting live from Kilkenny on Saturday 12th December from 9am – 12noon.

Ireland AM presenter Simon Delaney will be live from Kilkenny showcasing a number of local businesses including Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid, Butterslip Shop, Kilkenny Design, Lorimat Jewellers, Cake Face Pastries, Fab Hair Salons, Goods of Kilkenny, Goatsbridge Trout and Cleere Insurance.

Deric Hartigan will be broadcasting weather reports from The Kilkenny River Court Hotel.

The #BackingBusiness campaign gives businesses an opportunity to promote their service or product to the nation on across Virgin Media Television and its social media platforms. Every week, for the last nine months, over 200 different businesses, from right across Ireland, have been highlighted on Ireland’s longest running breakfast TV show ‘Ireland AM’.