Tie down your Christmas lights - wind warning from Met Eireann

It's going to get very windy in Kilkenny this evening, according to Met Eireann.

This morning, Tuesday, Met Eireann has issued a Yellow Warning for windy weather. The warning covers all counties in Leinster as well as Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

A more severe Orange Warning has also been issued for Cork.

Met Eireann says it will become very windy tonight (Tuesday night) and this will continue into Wednesday morning. Strong and gusty southeast winds, veering southwest will gust up to 100km/h. Due to high seas and strong onshore winds, there is the elevated risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is valid from Tuesday at 9pm to 9am on Wednesday.