Kilkenny farmers reminded of new water quality regulations effective from January 1

There are new measures relating to Nitrates and Water Quality due to be introduced on January 1.

Teagasc is drawing the attention of the farming community to these changes.

The changes were signed into law under S.I. No. 529 of 2020. These changes will affect all farmers - those currently in EU Derogation and those of you who currently export slurry etc. to stay under the 170 kg N per hectare limit.

The requirement to slope all farm roadways from waters affects all farmers, regardless of stocking rate.



Main Changes

1. Increase in kg of organic Nitrogen per dairy cow increasing from 85kg / hd to 89 kg / hd.

This will lead to more clients needing to apply for EU Derogation in 2021. In effect any farmer operating currently at a stocking rate of 160 kg N or greater per hectare, will potentially breach the 170 kg N per Hectare limit in 2021.

Farmers are advised to urgently contact their adviser to discuss their situation for 2021 and the requirements / implications of being in derogation.

2. Farmers who export slurry each year to stay below the 170 Kg N will now also be bound my new nitrates and water quality measures.

As mentioned previously, all farmers regardless of stocking rate will also have to abide by the regulations concerning farm roadways.

Waterways

Waters are defined as any (or any part of any) river, stream, lake, canal, reservoir, aquifer, pond, watercourse, or other inland waters, whether natural or artificial, any tidal waters, any beach, river bank and salt marsh or other area which is contiguous to, and the channel or bed of anything which is for the time being dry.

Watercourses identified on the 1:5000 scale OSI map will be the watercourses used for the implementation of this measure. Maps of these watercourses are available at www.osi.ie online store/professional products/land and property/place map/customise. Link is https: store.osi.ie/index.php/ osi-place-map.html (Scale OSI 1:5000).

All continuous blue lines as identified need to be fenced in 2021.