Nine top tips to help Kilkenny drivers through the cold snap

With Kilkenny in the midst of a cold snap the Road Safety Authority have renewed their appeal for motorists to be cautious when driving in cold conditions.

The RSA encourage people to take a number of simple precautions to ensure their safety on Irish roads during winter. Their top tips for driving over the winter months are:

Check Your Tyres

Your tyres are your only contact with the road. Tyres should be at least the minimum legal thread depth of 1.6mm but need to be changed before they get this worn.

Tyres need to be to the correct tyre pressure to give the motorist the best chance in extreme conditions.

Use Your Lights

Motorists are advised to use dipped head lights during the day so they are easily seen. Headlights and taillights should be in working order.

Understand Your Brakes

Check the car manual and find out if your vehicle has safety assist technology such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC) or Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS). Learn how these technologies can assist your driving in harsh weather conditions.

Maintain Safe Distances

It takes longer to stop a car during the winter weather so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the car in front.

See Clearly

All too often motorists do not de-fog or de-ice windows and mirrors which can compromise visibility. This winter ensure windows and mirrors are clear, and carry a de-icer and screen scraper. Do not use boiling water as this can crack the windscreen.

Beware Black Ice

Black Ice is one of winter’s biggest hazards as it is difficult to see. Watch out for sheltered/ shaded areas on roads, under trees and near high walls.

Be Prepared

During these winter months it is advised that motorists carry a number of essentials in the boot of their car: high visibility vest, spare fuel, appropriate footwear in case you need to leave your vehicle, a hazard warning triangle, spare wheel, tow rope, de-icing equipment for glass and door locks, spare bulbs, first aid kit, fire extinguisher, torch and a car blanket, as well as additional clothing and some food and water.



Don’t Obstruct

In the event of a breakdown, drivers need to ensure their vehicle is well in off the road so as not to obstruct other vehicles. The driver should also put on their hazard warning lights. If the vehicle breaks down on the motorway pull in as far as you can, alerting traffic behind you with hazard lights. The driver should leave their vehicle, get behind the barrier (on the embankment) and call the Gardaí, on their mobile phone or roadside telephone.



Keep Up To Date

Keep an eye on local weather and traffic reports. Pay heed to the weather warnings alerting drivers of unsafe and dangerous driving conditions.