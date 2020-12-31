Kilkenny Weather: Cold, breezy and mainly clear today but scattered wintry showers are likely

Kilkenny People Reporter

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Sleet showers

Scattered showers may turn wintry in places, particularly over high ground

Today will be a breezy day across Kilkenny according to Met Éireann, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, turning wintry in places, especially over higher ground.

Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees are predicted but it will feel much colder with fresh and gusty northerly winds.

Remaining showers will gradually clear overnight tonight.