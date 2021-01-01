Kilkenny Weather: Mainly dry today but bitter northerly wind will keep temperatures down

Christopher Dunne

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

cold-day1

Another cold day in store for Kilkenny

Scattered overnight wintry showers will clear this New Year's Day to make way for dry and bright conditions with some good sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will stay between 3 to 5 degrees though, with light to moderate northerly winds.

It will remain cold overnight and frost is likely to form in some places despite sporadic cloud cover.