Kilkenny Weather: Staying cold and mainly dry but scattered wintry showers cannot be ruled out
Our weather will continue to be very cold over the next few days (File Photo)
It will be cold and cloudy to begin with today but Saturday will be a mainly dry day, according to Met Éireann.
Nice spells of winter sunshine are forecast this afternoon but the risk of scattered showers continues with some possibly turning wintry, especially over high ground. Maximum highs of 3 to 5 degrees.
It's going to turn very cold tonight with a widespread sharp ground frost developing and icy patches likely to form on roads.
