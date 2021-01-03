Kilkenny Weather: Take care! Frost and ice slow to clear today with freezing cold temperatures

It will be a very cold start to today, Sunday, according to Met Éireann.

Frost and ice patches will be slow to clear across the county despite sunny spells this morning.

It’s going to stay mostly dry over the course of the day with temperatures rising to between 3 and 5 degrees, feeling colder with moderate northerly winds.

Mainly clear skies and sub-zero temperatures are expected once again tonight and another hard frost is expected to form.

Do continue to exercise extra caution on local roads and footpaths.