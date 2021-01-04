Kilkenny Weather: Treacherous road conditions and staying very cold today, mostly cloudy

Take extra care on Kilkenny roads this Monday morning and throughout the day as overnight conditions have made some local routes extremely treacherous.

Afternoon temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius with light to moderate winds are expected, according to Met Éireann.

Chances of precipitation remain low today but scattered showers could still occur and may turn wintry, especially over high ground.

Another sharp frost is expected to form overnight, with temperatures of 0 to 2 degrees Celsius forecast.