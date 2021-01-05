Kilkenny Weather: Caution! Lingering black ice in places; mainly dry but cloudy day forecast

Despite a general overnight thaw on icy roads, black ice cannot be ruled out in certain areas this morning due to near-freezing overnight air temperatures and below zero road temperatures.

It will remain mainly dry over much of the county today according to Met Éireann with but very cloudy with scattered wintry showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow likely at times.

Daytime temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees Celcius are expected with moderate north to northeast breezes.

It's going to be another cold night tonight with temperatures hovering around zero.