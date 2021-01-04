In compliance with Covid-19 Government guidelines, the annual ‘Kilkenny Christmas Crib Walk' has been cancelled.

Fr. Willie Purcell, who has led the walk for the past ten years, explained that walker welfare comes first:

"Every year a large group of people join the walk, taking us to various city churches as we recall the story of Christmas and pay special attention to the design of each church crib.

"This year, in keeping with Government guidelines and NPHET advice, we decided to cancel the event for the safety and care of our walkers."

Fr. Purcell told Kilkenny People that a very special walk is planned once gatherings are allowed again.