Kilkenny Weather: Don't panic! Kilkenny to escape the worst of tonight's cold temperatures

Record low temperatures for this winter season are predicted in some parts of the country tonight but Kilkenny will not record a new record low temperature, latest data from Met Éireann predicts.

Overnight temperatures in Kilkenny are expected to drop to -1 °C by early morning and despite this being bitterly cold with a windchill that will make it feel even colder, it will not set a new lowest temperature record for this winter period locally, not even for 2021.

The lowest temperature recorded in Kilkenny so far in 2021 was two nights ago on 03/01/2021 at 03:40 with temperatures of -2.3 °C recorded, according to Kilkenny Weather.

Despite this, local road conditions are expected to be treacherous on Wednesday morning for another consecutive day, with ice refreezing again in many areas.

Do continue to take extra precautions when driving on local roads and walking on local footpaths tomorrow.

Overnight temperatures in inland areas of the west and north of the country could still drop as low as the -7 °C record prediction forecast though, according to the same Met Éireann data.