Kilkenny Weather: Fresh ice on local roads today, isolated wintry showers likely

Very cold today with frost and ice clearing slowly, according to Met Éireann.

Further showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow will affect isolated areas.

Daytime highs of 1 to 4°C forecast but air temperatures will feel sub-zero locally with light northerly or variable breezes.

Prepare for more bitterly cold conditions tonight with light snow showers highly likely to occur heading into Thursday morning.

Take care on local roads as black ice will affect many areas.