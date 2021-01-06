OFFICIAL: 'Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning' issued for Kilkenny tonight
Kilkenny included in Status Yellow weather warning from Met Éireann
Met Éireann has issued a 'Status Yellow' snow/ice weather warning as well as a 'Status Yellow' low temperature/ice warning for all counties from this evening.
The forecaster is expecting hard frost with temperatures dipping to -4°C to be followed by snow that will sweep across the country.
The snow/ice alert warns of "treacherous conditions" and states that "some accumulations are possible."
The alerts are valid from this evening until Thursday morning.
Further Details:
'Status Yellow' low temperature/ice warning - valid from 8pm Wednesday (06/01/2021) to 10am Thursday (07/01/2021).
'Status Yellow' snow/ice warning - valid from 11pm Wednesday (06/01/2021) to 11am Thursday (07/01/2021).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on