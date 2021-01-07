Kilkenny Weather: Snow showers will clear to give way to cold and bright day
Kilkenny Castle in the snow
There will be snow accumulations in some areas this morning as wintry showers continue to clear southeastwards, according to Met Éireann.
Brighter conditions with sunny spells will develop during the afternoon but it will be another cold day with highest temperatures of just 1 to 3°C, in moderate northwesterly breezes.
Largely dry and clear tonight with lows of -2 to +2°C with widespread frost and icy patches.
