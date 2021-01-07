BREAKING: New 'Status Yellow Weather Warning' issued for Kilkenny overnight
Kilkenny included in 'Status Yellow Weather Warning' from Met Éireann
Kilkenny has been included in a fresh nationwide overnight 'Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice Warning'.
Met Éireann forecasters predict that it's going to be a cold night with minimum temperatures of 0 to -4°C.
Ice will form on untreated surfaces making for another day of hazardous road and footpath conditions throughout Friday.
The warning is valid from 5pm Thursday afternoon until 11am Friday morning.
