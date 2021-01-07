BREAKING: New 'Status Yellow Weather Warning' issued for Kilkenny overnight

Christopher Dunne

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny included in Status Yellow weather warning from Met Éireann

Kilkenny included in 'Status Yellow Weather Warning' from Met Éireann

Kilkenny has been included in a fresh nationwide overnight 'Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice Warning'.

Met Éireann forecasters predict that it's going to be a cold night with minimum temperatures of 0 to -4°C.

Ice will form on untreated surfaces making for another day of hazardous road and footpath conditions throughout Friday.

The warning is valid from 5pm Thursday afternoon until 11am Friday morning.