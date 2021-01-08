Kilkenny Weather: Brrr! Icy and cold today but even colder -5°C predicted tonight

Today will start with widespread ice and frost that will be slow to clear with temperatures struggling to reach afternoon highs of 0 to 3°C, Met Éireann predict.

There'll be some sunny spells with light northerly winds but a few scattered wintry showers are possible.

A severe frost will set in after dark on Friday evening, with minimum temperatures of -3 to -7°C overnight in mostly light, variable winds.

Take extreme caution and care on untreated roads and walking surfaces.