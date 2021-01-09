Kilkenny Weather: Frosty, cold but mainly bright day ahead

Met Éireann warn of extremely frosty and icy conditions this morning with freezing fog in parts too.

The 'Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice' warning that was issued yesterday will remain valid until 12pm.

Some wintry showers will affect the east of Leinster, but are unlikely to reach Kilkenny.

Other areas will stay dry with some sunny spells, in just light westerly breezes.

Highest temperatures of only 0 to 4°C.

Saturday night will be dry under broken cloud. Minimum temperatures -3 to +2°C, coldest under clearest skies where frost and possible ice will set in.

Some mist and fog patches are likely too in just light westerly breezes.