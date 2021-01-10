Kilkenny Weather: Temperatures rising in Kilkenny from today
File Photo
Today will start cold with patches of mist and fog slow to clear, according to Met Éireann.
There will be some limited bright spells during daylight hours but it will be predominantly cloudy.
Dry weather is forecast across the county with the risk of a few well-scattered rain showers but it will be less cold than previous days.
Highest temperatures of 3 to 5°C, in moderate westerly winds.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on