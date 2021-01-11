Kilkenny Weather: Wet and breezy today but temperatures could reach double-digits!

It will be a wet and breezy day today in Kilkenny with outbreaks of rain arriving from the west early in the day and reaching all areas by evening, Met Éireann predict.

Highest temperatures will be 8 to 10°C with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds veering westerly during the evening.

It will be a wet night with some heavy bursts at times, overnight temperatures well above average at 4 to 8°C.