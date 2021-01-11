Outdoor Kilkenny Reveals Top Tips for a new you in 2021!

Research has shown that New Year’s resolutions are even easier to break than they are to make. In fact, only a quarter of us who make resolutions keep them for the full year, with 22 per cent ditching theirs just six days into January.

But this year, fill your resolution list with easy, ‘good-for-you’ goals with OutdoorKilkenny.ie! Here are our top tips to help you achieve a New Year, New You:

Goal Setting

Write down a number of goals that you want to achieve, and ask yourself why for each one of them. Keeping them simple with a range of outdoor activities that will not only jumpstart a healthier body and mind — you’ll feel fantastic and so psyched to make 2021 a much better year than ever before. What outdoor activities have you always wanted to try, but never had the time or were brave enough to give it a shot? Why not make a list! It doesn’t seem like such a life overhaul if you pick one a month, keeping in line with Government safety guidelines, book it with Outdoor Kilkenny and try it out! Who knows, you could discover a new hobby.

Safety in Numbers

Get a friend or family member to join you on your mission. Not only will you encourage each other, but you will motivate one another to finish that power walk, 5k cycle or new outdoor adventure and together: stick to your goals!

Be Active Daily

Aim for 30 minutes of activity daily. If that prospect seems too daunting, try breaking it up throughout the day: 10 minutes before work, 10 minutes afterwards and 10 minutes home with the kids.

Try Something New

Get out of your comfort zone and this year make it a year when you try at least 5 new outdoor activities that you have never experienced. With Outdoor Kilkenny, we have a range of outdoor activities to encourage you to achieve that 30 minute exercise, from walking, cycling, horse riding or a water activities… and much more.

Stay committed

This is key. Many people want to get results, but are not prepared to make any changes to get them. If you do the same things as what you've always done, you'll never get anywhere. Ask yourself out of ten, how much am I willing to score myself on what I am going to put in.

Get More Quality Sleep

There are many reasons why people don't get enough sleep, so it's important to focus on your schedule and lifestyle to determine the best ways to improve sleep quantity and quality.

Decreasing screen time before bed, reducing light pollution in your bedroom, cutting back on caffeine, and getting to bed at a reasonable hour are some simple ways to improve sleep.

Prioritise your ‘Self Care’

Self-care doesn’t have to be elaborate or time consuming. It can simply mean taking a bath, trying a horse riding lesson, visiting a heritage site, going for a walk in nature, or getting an extra hour of sleep.



For more information on activities offered by Outdoor Kilkenny go to www.OutdoorKilkenny.ie