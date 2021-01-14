Kilkenny Weather: Clouds to give way to sunny spells but frost could return tonight

Rain and drizzle will clear eastwards this morning and the rest of the day will be dry and bright with sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8°C in a mostly moderate northwesterly breeze.

Dry and cold with clear spells countrywide tonight at first but cloud will thicken later in the night.

Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3°C, so frost will return to some places.