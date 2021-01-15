Kilkenny Weather: Dry day forecast but heavy rain to hit the county tonight

Friday will be cold to start with frost and fog gradually clearing, Met Éireann predict.

There will be some bright or sunny spells early in the day, but cloud will increase later.

It will be a dry day, with highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8°C in freshening southerly winds.

Tonight will be wet and breezy with rain spreading eastwards across the country and becoming widespread.

It will be heavy at times with the risk of localised flooding.