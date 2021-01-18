Kilkenny Weather: Rainy spells expected throughout the day and into tonight

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will linger in places on Monday morning, according to Met Éireann.

More persistent rain will develop in the southwest early in the afternoon and spread northeastwards over the country, becoming heavy at times, affecting Kilkenny into the evening.

Highest temperatures will be 6 to 9°C with moderate southerly winds.

The rain will then continue throughout tonight with lowest temperatures between 4 to 8°C.